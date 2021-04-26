Tommy Fury has hit back at Jake Paul after hearing his most recent interview about their potential super-fight with ESPN's Mark Kellerman.

YouTube sensation Paul and light-heavyweight Fury are currently locked in negotiations to stage a celebrity boxing match in 2021.

The social media influencer knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round of the main event of Triller Fight Club on March 28.

The 24-year-old shot to stardom after gaining millions of views on social media, before beginning his boxing career by following in the footsteps of his older brother Logan.

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact after cruising through his latest gutcheck, having previously defeated fellow YouTuber Ali 'AnEsonGib' Al-Fakhri and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

But next he could face the biggest test of his career in the form of Fury, the younger brother of WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is undefeated in his first five professional bouts.

"I think it’d be a massive fight," Paul said to ESPN. "He’s fought scrubs to make himself look good. People will say the same about me, but I’ve fought guys with winning records like Ben Askren and AnEsonGib. Our teams are talking and trying to figure something out."

In a response that pulled no punches, Fury said to talkSPORT: "It’s a play-about for me. It’s a good fight for the fans, everyone wants to see him get annihilated, it’d give me a bit more exposure.

“Just send the contracts over, get in touch and we can make the fight no problem.

“It’s not no big thing that needs to be talked about for a year long, it’s not a big fight like Anthony Joshua vs Tyson, it’s not on that level."

"We’ll take the fight. If he sent the contract over tonight, it’d be signed and delivered straight back to him," he added. "All I see for that fight is easy money against an idiot. He makes YouTube videos for a living, he hasn’t been hit in his face in his entire life, he doesn’t know what it’s like to take a shot.

"I’d put my mother in with Ben Askren and my mother would chin him because he’s no good, he’s useless, he’s a wrestler.

"UFC is not boxing. If you’re gonna fight an MMA fighter you may as well fight a chef out of a kitchen because they can’t fight, they can’t stand up."

The rivalry between Fury and Paul continues to intensify ahead of a potential clash.

Paul, meanwhile, is still angling for a fight with former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

As for Fury, the 21-year-old does not currently have a targeted date for his return to the ring.

He was recently refused entry into the United States after being denied a visa to join Tyson's training camp for the Anthony Joshua super-fight in Las Vegas.

