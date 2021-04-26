There has been a lot of big boxing fights lately and another big bout is coming up this weekend when Derek Chisora faces Joseph Parker.

This is the main event of the night and the two heavyweight boxers have a lot to fight for, one being their pride.

The two were meant to fight in 2019 but Parker had to pull out for medical reasons, and the two boxers now come into the fight in very different form.

Chisora lost his last fight to Oleksandr Usyk and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile Parker is looking tough to beat and this is shown by the fact that he has won his last four bouts.

Where is the Chisora vs Park fight taking place?

The two fighters are from opposite sides of the globe as Chisora is English, whilst Parker is from New Zealand. The rivalry will be settled on Saturday May 1st in England, at The AO Arena in Manchester.

This might have given the English boxer an advantage before the pandemic, but with the fight due to be in front of an empty arena, Chisora will not have this advantage.

Parker will definitely go into the fight being the favourite, and this makes a lot of sense as he has only lost two fights in his career, and these were to Anthony Joshua and Dillan Whyte. Meanwhile his opponent has lost 10 fights in his career.

Promoter will be very happy that he has managed to get this fight set up as well as one of the six undercard fights which involves Katie Taylor as she aims to defend and keep hold of her undisputed world lightweight belts against former amateur rival Natsha Jonas

