Apex Legends Season 9: Patch Notes Updates For Legacy Event

Another week and another Apex Legends Season 9 is on the way, with plenty of additional content for gamers to get excited about.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale creation has attracted a huge number of fans in the gaming community and continues to be the highest-grossing games on the market today.

That being said, Apex Legends will not be resting on its laurels as it continues to evolve the game with Season 9, which introduces the new legend Valkyrie as well as an impressive new bow.

Voiced by Erika Ishii who is behind Ana Bray out of Destiny 2, she is one of the many Titanfall characters who are set to make a cameo in Apex to strengthen the gaming connection.

Having hit a milestone of 100 million players recently, a lot of expectations are being laid at the door of Season 9, which is set to roll out on 4th May and will focus heavily on the collaboration with the Titanfall series.

The new season of Apex is set to be released hand-in-hand with the Mobile Beta Tests in India and the Philippines to start with, before being spread out across the globe. That being said, information regarding its official release date is still unknown.

Legend Patch Notes

It is unusual to see patch notes being released before a new season launches, which is the case with Season 9.

The only element of the game that the developers teased was that Crypto may in line for a significant buff in the future, although it was said that “it might be a while before we get to it.”

Any official statement from Respawn or EA regarding this will be posted here in due course.

