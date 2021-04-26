Canelo Alvarez has called on Billy Joe Saunders to stop making excuses ahead of their super-fight this summer.

Saunders needs to beat Canelo if he's to retain his WBO super-middleweight belt. The pair are set to do battle for the WBA, WBC and WBO belts in their unification title fight on May 8

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Saunders complained about the selection of judges. He also expressed his annoyance that Canelo is eyeing a showdown with IBF champion Caleb Plant.

But the mild-mannered champ had a few choice words of his own for his upcoming opponent as he feels he should focus on his training camp rather than worrying about the judges.

"Losers always make excuses, and always ahead of time. When I fight, I'm ready for any style. If you want to go out there and move, if you want to go out and do whatever you want, I am ready for that," Canelo said to ESPN.

As a southpaw, Saunders' awkward style has caused all sorts of problems for his opponents in the past.

However, unified super-middleweight world champion Canelo is not convinced by the man who previously held the WBO middleweight belt from 2015 to 2018.

In fact, he does not believe Saunders will trouble him too much as he is far more experienced than his opponent.

"I am aware that it is going to be a difficult fight, because he's a left-hander, because of the style he has, but it is a matter of having patience," he added.

"You have to be patient, there are fighters with whom you have to be patient with. At that time [when I lost against Floyd Mayweather in 2013] I did not have the experience of today. I have the experience of being patient, looking for the moment, winning round by round, without needing to get desperate and wanting to get a knock out, I think it's totally different now."

