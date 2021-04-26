Portsmouth news: Danny Cowley makes honest admission about his Portsmouth future

Portsmouth will be looking to build upon last Saturday's victory over Bristol Rovers tomorrow when they head to the Crown Ground to face Accrington Stanley in League One.

Currently seventh in the third-tier standings, Pompey know that they could potentially boost their chances of reaching the play-offs next month by beating John Coleman's side.

Level on points with Blackpool and Oxford United, Portsmouth cannot afford any slip-ups at this stage of the season if they are to keep their hopes of achieving promotion to the Championship alive.

Whilst manager Danny Cowley's number-one priority between now and the end of the season will be to pick up as many points as possible from Pompey's final three league fixtures, questions still remain regarding his long-term future at Fratton Park.

Since being appointed as Kenny Jackett's successor last month on a short-term basis until the end of the season by Portsmouth, the 42-year-old has made an encouraging start to life in charge of the club alongside his brother Nicky Cowley.

However, despite guiding Pompey to five victories in nine games, Cowley has yet to discover whether he will be in charge of the club for the 2021/22 campaign despite recent reports indicating that he is set for a long-term stay.

Making reference to his current situation, the Pompey boss has admitted that he is doing everything he can to convince the club's hierarchy to hand him a new deal.

Speaking to The News ahead of Portsmouth's showdown with Accrington, Cowley said: "I'm just focussed on this (the season).

"It's not about me and Nicky, it's about the team and the club.

"I just want to put all my energy and focus into that, and then what will be will be.

"I can't control that.

"The guys will make their decision for this football club, and rightly so.

"If there is someone they think is better than Nicky and I, then they will appoint someone better than Nicky and I.

"We've loved our time here and we're doing all we can to extend it."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Cowley has managed to make a positive initial impression at Portsmouth by helping them maintain a push for a play-off place, it would be somewhat of a shock if he isn't offered fresh terms by the club following the culmination of the current campaign.

Regardless of whether Pompey achieve promotion to the Championship this season, they could be in for an exciting era of football if Cowley can replicate the success that he achieved at Lincoln City.

Having guided the Imps from the National League to the third-tier of English football during his time at Sincil Bank, he will be confident in his ability to transform Portsmouth fortunes in the coming years.

Providing that he is offered a new deal by Pompey and is backed during the upcoming transfer window by owner Michael Eisner, there is no reason why Cowley cannot potentially lead the club into a new dawn.

