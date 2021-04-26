The Premier League Hall of Fame is now in full swing.

Fans of English football love to debate about the competition's greatest ever players and you can be sure that the conversation is on fire now that the Premier League has unveiled its first entrants.

Besides, it's hard to dispute the inclusion of arguably the league's greatest ever player and goalscorer respectively, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer, so who else will follow in their footsteps?

Premier League Hall of Fame

You can bet that Manchester United fans will be campaigning for Paul Scholes, Chelsea fans will be cheering on John Terry and Liverpool fans will be backing Steven Gerrard to name just a few.

But the fact of the matter is that the Premier League has been so saturated with world-class quality over the years that choosing the next in line after Henry and Shearer is going to be incredibly tough.

As such, the Premier League has called upon the fans themselves to help them decide, compiling a 24-player shortlist that will be whittled down to six Hall of Fame entrants based on supporter opinion.

Premier League unveil new shortlist

It's like some sort of footballing X Factor, isn't it? But fear not, there's not going to be a Dermot O'Leary-esque pause for tension here because the Premier League has just dropped its shortlist.

And to the surprise of absolutely no one, it's stacked with talent to such an extent that it's impossible to call who the fans will pick with no less than 18 legends set to twiddle their thumbs on the bench.

So, without further ado, get those brain cells in gear by checking out the shortlist down below to see who gets your vote for the Premier League Hall of Fame:

1. Tony Adams

2. David Beckham

3. Dennis Bergkamp

4. Sol Campbell

5. Eric Cantona

6. Andy Cole

7. Ashley Cole

8. Didier Drogba

9. Les Ferdinand

10. Rio Ferdinand

11. Robbie Fowler

12. Steven Gerrard

13. Roy Keane

14. Frank Lampard

15. Matt Le Tissier

16. Michael Owen

17. Peter Schmeichel

18. Paul Scholes

19. John Terry

20. Robin van Persie

21. Nemanja Vidic

22. Patrick Vieira

23. Ian Wright

Premier League Hall of Fame criteria

Now, if you're wondering why players such as Sergio Aguero and David Silva are absent, then hold your horses because there are a few ground rules that make the Hall of Fame unique.

As explained by the official Premier League website, players must have retired by August 1, 2020, and amassed at least 250 appearances in the competition, unless they meet any of these criteria:

1. At least 200 appearances for one Premier League club

2. Selected for any of the Premier League Team of the Decade or 20-Year Anniversary teams

3. Won a Premier League Golden Boot or Golden Glove

4. Voted as Premier League Player of the Season

5. Won at least three Premier League titles

6. Amassed either 100 Premier League goals or 100 Premier League clean sheets (goalkeepers only)

Understood? Well, what are you waiting for then? Get voting on who you think should join Henry and Shearer in the Premier League Hall of Fame before your favourite legend risks the chop.

