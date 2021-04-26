Man Utd latest news: Luke Shaw set for bumper new long-term contract

Luke Shaw is set to be rewarded for his good form at Manchester United this season with a bumper new five-year contract, according to the print edition on yesterday's Sunday Sun (page 60).

When does his current contract expire?

As it stands, the England international has just over two years to run on his deal which runs out in the summer of 2023 and is believed to be worth around £150k-per-week.

What will the new deal look like?

The report claims that the 25-year-old will likely pen a new five-year deal worth up to £180k-per-week, representing a significant £30k weekly increase.

SpotRac data suggests only five players (David De Gea, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire) are paid more and Shaw's salary would put him on the same level as another key man in Bruno Fernandes.

How well has he played this season?

After a difficult time of things under former manager Jose Mourinho, the former Southampton man has been in excellent form under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

His five assists this season see him rank third in the United squad behind Fernandes and Rashford, while his average of 2.3 key passes per game (via WhoScored) is the highest he's managed in the Premier League to date.

Also able to operate as a central defender in part of a back three, this has been a stunning return to form for a man Mourinho criticised back in 2017.

"[Shaw] has lots of potential, but the football brain and the professional brain has to be with the talent," he said (via ESPN).

"He has to change his football brain.

"He was doing things in the second half when he was reacting to my voice. If he was on the other side, for sure he would not do it."

After a lengthy spell out of the England set-up, Shaw now looks a strong contender to make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad ahead of this summer's delayed European Championships.

What has Gary Neville said about Shaw's return to form?

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail) in March, former Old Trafford legend Gary Neville waxed lyrical about the £27m signing, describing him as the 'best left-back in the country'.

"He's been outstanding this season for United," he said.

"A Luke Shaw (that is) fit, a Luke Shaw (that is) physically good, a Luke Shaw (that is) confident is the best left back in the country, in my opinion."

