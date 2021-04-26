Eddie Howe to Celtic: Another hitch reported ahead of potential deal

Celtic's attempts to bring Eddie Howe to the club could rest on their ability to coax some of his old backroom staff out of Bournemouth, according to the print edition of the Sunday Sun (page 59).

What's the problem?

The report suggests that Howe would be keen to bring the likes of Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone to Glasgow with him were he to take the job, though both reportedly have 'good contracts' on the south coast at the moment.

Indeed, that could price Celtic out of any move for the 43-year-old, particularly if Bournemouth are promoted to the Premier League this season. In that event, both would be in line for pay rises, making the deals more difficult for the Scottish giants to do.

What has Howe said to the Celtic board?

Despite a delay and Howe's representatives suggesting he wasn't yet close to a return to management, GIVEMESPORT understand that talks have taken place.

Within them, Howe helped convince the Celtic board that this was a long-term project for him and those close to the situation hinted that he saw the chance to rebuild his career in the same manner Brendan Rodgers did when taking over in 2016.

Football Insider also recently claimed that Howe wanted to bring former Scotland midfielder Richard Hughes as a sporting director, while Celtic themselves want to bring Manchester City's Fergal Harkin in to perform a similar role, which could be another hurdle.

Are any other clubs keen?

The site has also been told that figures close to Howe have helped convince him he could be in line for another Premier League job this summer, namely at Crystal Palace should Roy Hodgson's contract not be extended.

What has Alan Brazil said about the delay?

"It looked as if Eddie Howe was set to be the new Celtic boss," said the former Hoops striker on talkSPORT (via the Daily Record).

"I was told a couple of weeks ago he was up in a Glasgow hotel, he was seen there and all of a sudden his price went in to favourite.

"But the Hoops made to sweat for the in-demand manager as the star's camp - I think it's the agent - insist a deal is still way off."

Is he worth the wait?

Howe would certainly be a high profile appointment but perhaps Celtic may be wise to start exploring other options.

With two hold-ups already reported and a lot of work to be done in terms of trying to catch a resurgent Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, the board simply cannot afford to be waiting around too much longer.

