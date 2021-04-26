Watford news: Hornets eyeing up summer swoop for Bristol City forward Saikou Janneh

Watford's gamble to replace Vladimir Ivic with Xisco Munoz earlier this season was vindicated last weekend as they secured an immediate return to the Premier League by beating Millwall at Vicarage Road.

After experiencing a drop-off in performance levels in December, the Hornets opted to make this managerial change.

Whilst appointing Munoz was unquestionably a risk due to the fact that he had never worked in English football before, Watford soon reaped the rewards of his presence as they embarked on a spectacular run in the Championship which has culminated in a top-two finish.

Although the Spaniard's primary focus in the coming weeks will be to end the season on a positive note, he may already be looking at ways to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to The Sun, Watford are reportedly keeping tabs on Bristol City forward Saikou Janneh ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen, has been used sparingly by the Robins this season in the Championship.

Following a loan spell at Newport County in which he made 12 appearances for the Welsh side in all competitions, Janneh has been used as a substitute in City's last three league games.

With his existing deal at Ashton Gate set to run until 2023, the forward may command a considerable fee if a bidding war commences this summer between the clubs who are currently monitoring his situation.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Watford will need to add to their existing options during the summer transfer window in order to have the best chance of establishing themselves at Premier League level next season, making a move for Janneh may turn out to be an error.

Whilst the forward did illustrate some real signs of promise in the National League South for Torquay United during the 2018/19 campaign by netting 16 goals for the club, he has failed to kick on since this spell at Plainmoor.

Yet to find the back of the net for the Robins at Championship level, Janneh may struggle to cope with a step up in level if he does opt to join Watford.

Furthermore, when you consider that the Hornets have the likes of Andre Gray and Joao Pedro at their disposal, the forward may have to watch on from the sidelines in the coming years at Vicarage Road.

Taking this into consideration, it could be beneficial for both parties if this deal doesn't happen as Janneh may have a better chance of playing regular first-team football at Bristol City next season whilst Watford could splash the cash on a player who knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the top-flight.

