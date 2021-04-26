Tottenham's next manager: Spurs could move for Premier League boss

Tottenham have reportedly set their sights on Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers but the Foxes will want a hefty compensation fee.

What's the latest news involving Brendan Rodgers?

Following Jose Mourinho's dismissal from Spurs, the north London club have been on the hunt for a long-term replacement for the Portuguese manager.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are hopeful of luring Leicester boss Rodgers to north London and believe that he would be a good fit for the Lilywhites.

He has a proven record of improving and developing players and has challenged for a top-four spot with the Foxes.

Although Spurs are keen, the Londoners may face a few obstacles which would make securing Rodgers' signature a challenge.

The Football Terrace: Harry Kane is OVERRATED!

How have Leicester performed under Rodgers this season?

This year, Leicester have shown they've got what it takes to rub shoulders with the Premier League's elite.

The Foxes currently sit third in the Premier League and with just six games left to play, it's become a very real possibility that Leicester will qualify for the Champions League next season.

Rodgers hasn't only achieved a great level of success in the English top-flight but has also guided the Leicestershire club to the final of the FA Cup.

Across all competitions this season, Leicester have recorded 27 victories out of a possible 46, according to Transfermarkt. This has left Rodgers with a win rate of nearly 59%.

What challenges do Spurs face in appointing Rodgers?

Tottenham face a few issues if they want to bring the former Celtic boss to north London.

Rodgers is currently locked down to a contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2025. According to Football Insider's report, Spurs will be forced to pay a hefty compensation fee to secure his services for next season.

It's important to note that Tottenham are still paying Mourinho and his coaching staff their full salaries.

The second stumbling block is that Tottenham currently sit seventh in the Premier League, while Leicester could potentially feature in Europe's top competition next year.

Would Rodgers really walk away from Champions League football to take the Spurs dugout?

Are Spurs a more attractive prospect than Leicester?

It seems like an exciting project is underway at the King Power Stadium and Tottenham are going to have put a very interesting, and lucrative, offer on the table to tempt Rodgers away.

Tottenham will almost certainly be spending their second successive season in the Europa League next year and while Spurs are seemingly stagnating, the Foxes are taking strides forward as a club.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

Rodgers has an array of impressive talent on his books - such as Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Wesley Fofana and Wilfred Ndidi - and by competing in the Champions League next year, he will be able to attract even more high-quality players to the club this summer.

Given Leicester's current trajectory, taking a job at Spurs seems like a backwards step, even if Tottenham are historically the more prestigious team.

News Now - Sport News