Shakur Stevenson wants his next fight to be against Emanuel Navarrete if he gets by Jeremiah Nakathila on June 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Navarrete (33-1, 1 NC, 28 KOs) put a stop to Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz on Saturday night, beating him via TKO after unleashing a barrage of punches at 2:49 of the twelfth round at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

Newark's Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) seemed to be paying careful attention, live-tweeting commentary of the fight to his followers on social media.

While there remains plenty of options available for Navarrete's return to action, the New Jersey native claimed he would love to see his name on the other end of a contract to welcome him to the 130-pound division.

Navarrete hinted that he may move up to super-featherweight in his post-fight interview after beating Diaz in Florida. Should he vacate his WBC featherweight title, it could see the two-weight world champion cross swords with his stablemate "Sugar" Stevenson next.

The pair are managed by the same promoter, Bob Arum, which should in theory make this fight easy to make. This potential match-up between two of boxing's most exciting fighters is a tantalising prospect for many diehard fans of the sport, but it remains to be seen if it will become a reality anytime soon.

Stevenson has also earmarked WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring, who recently impressed against Carl Frampton, as a possible next opponent.

If Stevenson, 23, can't get hold of either Herring or Navarrete, the next best thing would be WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp, 26.

The pair have been going back-and-forth for years, and Sharp called out the Olympic silver medallist in an recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Asked whether he would like to fight Stevenson next, he said: "I will school all of these fighters - Shakur Stevenson, I'll school Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring, you name it. Oscar Valdez...

"When these fights happen, I'm telling everyone now, mark my words; I will school all these fighters."

News Now - Sport News