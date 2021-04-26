Tottenham latest news: Daniel Levy trying to assure Spurs board over Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is trying to convince fellow board members that Brendan Rodgers is a viable candidate to replace Jose Mourinho this summer, according to yesterday's print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 68.)

What's the problem?

The report claims that senior figures at Spurs are still 'sore' following the Northern Irishman's rejection of them nine years ago, something he described as a 'close shave'.

Indeed, after Andre Villas-Boas was sacked, Rodgers criticised the club's hierarchy.

"A close shave," he said (via The Guardian).

"They are a great club and one of the things I looked at was their history.

"They'd had 11 managers in 18 years there, so for someone like myself, who needed to create something, I needed to go to a club that was going to give us that opportunity."

Still, Levy is said to be confident he can win them over and attract the former Liverpool boss to the club despite Leicester City's success this season. Furthermore, the Spurs chairman is understood to think appointing Rodgers would help appease the club's supporters too, with some calling for his removal following the botched attempts to join the European Super League.

Could Rodgers really be tempted?

Dean Jones of the Touchline Talk Podcast has previously suggested that a manager such as Rodgers would want too much control over the club's transfer business than Levy has proven comfortable with before.

"I think it's just that he would want too much say in the running of the club for how Daniel Levy would normally want to go," he said last week.

How much would he cost?

The Sun claimed back in December 2019 that Rodgers was earning £10m a year at the King Power Stadium and, considering he has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, it would surely cost Tottenham millions to try and steal him from a Premier League rival.

Spurs have shown a willingness to pay for big-name managers with Mourinho being amongst the highest-paid bosses in the world during his time in charge there, though Duncan Castles revealed on last Friday's edition of The Transfer Window Podcast that Levy would have to shell out even if he took another job.

Even if Mourinho was to be appointed elsewhere, Spurs would reportedly still have to top up his salary to match what he was being paid by them, which The Daily Mail claimed in 2019 was a staggeringly high £15m per year.

Either way, it looks like a hugely expensive period for Spurs.

