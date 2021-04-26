Celtic transfers: Ryan Christie out of contract in January, not next summer

Ryan Christie could leave Celtic for free in just over a year, according to the Mail on Sunday (via The Scottish Sun).

What are the details?

It is claimed that the 26-year-old is only under contract until January 2022, meaning that he will be able to talk to foreign clubs in the summer about a potential move away from the club.

Indeed, they also claim that incoming chief executive Dominic McKay will be keen to tie the midfielder down to a long-term agreement before the vultures truly begin to circle.

Who has been linked?

Premier League giants Arsenal were credited with an interest by 90 Min back in January, alongside Leicester City - managed by Brendan Rodgers of course - and Southampton.

Given his status as a key part of the Scottish national team's set-up and the fact he could be available on the cheap over the next few months, Christie will surely be an attractive proposition for a number of clubs.

After all, The Athletic reported in December that teams across the border were more likely to shop in the Scottish market as Brexit means they cannot sweep up elite talent under the age of 18 like they would have done before, as well as the success of imports from the Scottish Premiership in their own rights.

The likes of John McGinn, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Stuart Armstrong have all impressed of late, while talents such as Billy Gilmour look as if they have big futures ahead of them.

What has Christie said about his contract situation?

Speaking back in October, the former Aberdeen man suggested he was in no rush to sign a new deal given all the events - both on and off the pitch - in the last year or so.

"With everything going on, I didn't think it was the right time to go into it," he said.

"We hadn't played football in so long and weren't back playing.

"Obviously, now it's a bit different but I've still got plenty of time on my current contract.

"Before this one I was down to five months to go at Celtic until we signed a new deal, so there's plenty of time for that to resolve itself."

Who are Celtic keen on?

While it's unclear as to what the arrival of a big-name manager such as Eddie Howe would do to the club's transfer policy, those currently working behind the scenes have cast their eyes across the border in an attempt to strengthen their attack.

Indeed, Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah and Peterborough's Siriki Dembélé - brother of Celtic youngster Karamoko - have both been eyed on potential free transfers.

