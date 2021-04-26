Rangers transfer news: Alan Nixon provides insight into Fashion Sakala chase

The Sun's Alan Nixon was asked about the fate of Rangers' transfer chases on the striker front during a Q&A session on Twitter.

What was asked?

While answering questions from supporters, Nixon was asked about the situations of both Britt Assombalonga - who GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed was a target last month - and Fashion Sakala.

The Daily Record recently suggested Rangers were in advanced talks with the Oostende forward and Nixon revealed that they'd 'been trying' 'for some time'.

How has Sakala played this season?

The Zambian international has scored 13 times in 28 games for the Jupiler Pro League side as they attempt to finish in the top four this season.

According to WhoScored data, Sakala's averages of 2.8 shots and 1.1 key passes per game would see him rank second and joint-fifth in the Rangers squad, so the prospect of signing that kind of quality on a free transfer would clearly be an appealing notion.

What about Assomablonga?

The former Middlesbrough captain is destined to leave the Riverside this summer at the end of his contract and while Rangers are interested in a potential move, they face competition from clubs in France and Belgium.

Could Sakala replace Alfredo Morelos?

GIVEMESPORT also understand that those behind the scenes at Ibrox are aware that Alfredo Morelos could be tempted by a move into one of Europe's major leagues, though the Premier League isn't currently imagined to be a likely landing spot.

Given Sakala's form this season and his relatively young age, he would look like more of a direct replacement for the Colombian, with Assombalonga acting as a potential back-up bearing in mind Jermain Defoe's contract is due to expire.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking to the Daily Record in January, former Hearts player Toby Sibbick, who was a teammate of Sakala's in Belgium, backed the striker to succeed should he join the Glasgow giants.

“I’m sure Fashion would be a great addition for Rangers,” he said.

“Fashion has a lot of pace and is direct on the ball.

“He can play as the main striker but also out wide and I know having played against Rangers last season they play with a front three so he can fill in on either wing because he likes to get on the ball and beat players one on one.

“He is quite tricky as well and is good in front of goal with the ability to finish with both feet, there’s no issue with that.

“He is powerful - not necessarily tall - but strong and quick so there’s a lot to his game."

