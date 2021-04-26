Liverpool transfer news: Xherdan Shaqiri to plan for summer exit

Liverpool outcast Xherdan Shaqiri has told his agent to find him a new club this summer, according to Football Insider.

Who is keen?

The report claims that the Swiss would now like to move to a club where he can realistically get regular time after making only seven starts across all competitions all season at Anfield.

Indeed, Serie A's Lazio and Roma are said to be interested in a move, along with Sevilla in La Liga though a return to the Bundesliga - where he won every major trophy while a Bayern Munich player - is not considered likely.

Talks are expected to continue as the summer transfer window draws closer and Liverpool try to raise funds in an attempt to strengthen after a miserable defence of their first-ever Premier League title.

How much would he cost?

Football Insider claim that Liverpool have previously set an asking price of around £23m for the former Stoke City man, though that may be difficult in a post-pandemic market.

As it stands, the 29-year-old still has two years to go on his deal so it's not as if Liverpool will desperately need to sell this summer, though his lack of game time would suggest he is far down the pecking order.

Currently valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt, Shaqiri is believed to be earning around £80k-per-week.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about him?

Back in January, Klopp moved to praise his player for his performance during the bore draw at Anfield.

“Shaq is in a really good shape," he said to Liverpool's official website.

"He maybe could have played a little bit longer but I was not sure, it’s just a long time not playing. But he was really good, especially the first half an hour Shaq was really there. That helped massively. I was really happy about that."

What has Shaqiri said about his future before?

Last year, he told reporters (via Goal) during the October international break that he had decided to stay on Merseyside.

“And of course, I have also thought about it, that is completely normal. But in the end I decided to stay there. The transfer window is now closed.

“Now I will go back to training with the team after these international matches and try to continue to perform well, which I have already proven a few times, also at Liverpool. And that is my goal.”

Now, he looks to have performed somewhat of a U-turn and will now look to leave the club he joined back in the summer of 2018.

