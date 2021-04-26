It looks like Eddie Alvarez's disqualification loss to Iuri Lapicus has been overturned to a no contest according to ESPN.

Former UFC and Bellator champion Alvarez (30-8, 2 NC) dominated the bout stopping Lapicus with strikes at 1:02 of the first round on the main card of ONE on TNT 1 on April 7.

However, referee Justin Brown ruled they were illegal blows to the back of the head, and as such, Alvarez was disqualified.

Alvarez had reacted with astonishment to the verdict, telling Ariel Helwani that he didn't think the referee had made the right decision and would appeal the loss.

After reviewing the bout, the result of which was condemned by many MMA fans on social media, the panel of 15 independent officials overturned the result, stating that Alvarez should have been given a warning instead of a red card, which ultimately ended the fight.

ONE Championship has today issued the following statement in response with regards to the successful appeal, which has been circulated to various media outlets.

The panel advised that the bout should have been halted and a warning issued after the second strike to the back of the head. Due to the procedural misstep, Alvarez’s red card has been retracted, with a yellow card issued in its place. Additionally, a medical review validated the serious nature of the injury and Lapicus’ inability to continue in the fight. The no-contest ruling was made in fairness to all parties.

The overturned result means that Alvarez hasn't lost a fight since March 2019, and considering he last beat former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang, he could be fighting current defending champion Christian Lee in the not too distant future.

Just little more than three weeks after his disqualification loss, Alvarez will return to action against Rae Yoon Ok this Wednesday on ONE on TNT 2.

