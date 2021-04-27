On Monday evening, Leicester City took a giant step towards qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side came from a goal behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, meaning the Foxes are now seven points clear of fifth-place West Ham.

The in-form Kelechi Iheanacho scored a stunning winner in the 80th-minute after Timoty Castagne had cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's first half goal.

It was far from Leicester's best performance of the season, but they were still the better team on the night and deserving of all three points.

Young centre-back Wesley Fofana was able to play the full 90 minutes this time around after coming off on the 62-minute mark in the 3-0 win over West Brom.

His exit from the pitch on that occasion was to allow Fofana to break his Ramadan fast, with devout Muslims in the United Kingdom unable to eat or drink during daylight hours from April 12th to May 12th.

Against Palace, the Leicester defender was able to break his fast in the 34th-minute of the game, taking on some fluids after a brief stoppage in play.

Video

The Frenchman's ability to play to a high standard while abiding by Islam's fasting traditions during the holy month deserves a lot of praise.

After the victory over West Brom, Rodgers was full of praise for Fofana's performance levels in both training and on the field of play during the period of Ramadan.

"It's remarkable. If you think of his performance at the weekend in an FA Cup semi-final, where he hasn't eaten all day and then he had first taste of food with 15 minutes to go, and then the same today, with an 8pm kick-off, he's not eaten all day or drank and he can still perform to that level," the Leicester boss said, per Leicester Mercury.

"It was just one where I thought if I could get him off then he could get some food into him on the bench, and just protect him a little bit.

"I've worked with lots of players with devotion to their faiths and for a lot of the guys it gives them strength.

"He's finding an incredible strength to play continuously and train during Ramadan. He's a special talent and a big player for us."

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 David Nugent Tranmere Oldham Wigan Wrexham

News Now - Sport News