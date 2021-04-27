Steven Gerrard endured his lowest point in football exactly seven years ago.

On April 27, 2014, Liverpool welcomed Chelsea to Anfield with their first Premier League title firmly within their grasp.

Brendan Rodgers' side were in pole position to win the title going into the game.

Liverpool held a three-point advantage over Manchester City with three matches to go.

While a win would have been the preferred outcome, a draw would also have sufficed.

A loss, however, meant that winning the title would no longer be in their hands.

Liverpool dominated much of the possession in the first half but they fell behind just before the break.

Chelsea's opener came after the most unfortunate mistake from Gerrard.

The Reds were looking to launch one last attack before the half-time whistle was blown.

Mamadou Sakho had the ball just inside his own half and he made a 10 yard pass to Gerrard.

The Englishman's touch was poor but all was not lost. He could have retrieved the ball had he been quick.

But then he slipped.

That unfortunate slip allowed Demba Ba to run through and score. Gerrard looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him up.

Liverpool continued to push in the second half but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Chelsea would score late on when Fernando Torres, of all people, broke away and laid the ball on a plate for Willian to score.

Gerrard's slip is even more ironic when you take into account the speech he made just two weeks prior when Liverpool beat Man City.

"This does not slip now! This does not slip! Listen: we go to Norwich, exactly the same! We go again!" He could be heard screaming to his teammates on the pitch.

Liverpool would eventually come runners up to Man City that season. The Citizens beat Crystal Palace later that day and followed that result up with wins against Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham to win the title.

Gerrard has been mocked ever since by football fans up and down the country.

In fact, 90min.com named the slip as the funniest moment in Premier League history.

He would never win the Premier League title as a player.

That does not mean he isn't a Premier League legend, though. Gerrard was absolutely incredible throughout his career.

He had numerous opportunities to leave Liverpool to go elsewhere but he wanted to win trophies with his boyhood club.

He carried them for years and years but, unfortunately, he couldn't do enough to help them to a Premier League trophy.

