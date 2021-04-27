Aaron Ramsey has been slammed in a report of his time at Juventus this week.

Arsenal fans were gutted to see the back of the talented Welshman in the summer of 2019 with the Old Lady looking to have sewn up the latest inspired free transfer in their long collection.

However, it now seems doubtful that Ramsey will go on to enjoy the sort of success that previous bargains such as Paul Pogba, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira and Kinglsey Coman enjoyed.

Worrying report on Ramsey

Even current manager Andrea Pirlo would fit in that category and although the Italian has shown great faith in Ramsey at times, it seems as though things really aren't working out for him in Turin.

That's because Alvise Cagnazzo penned a damning report of Ramsey's time with Juventus for the Daily Mail on Monday, opining that he is the club's biggest transfer mistake of the last two years.

It's noted that Ramsey 'struggles to find the right position on the pitch' and that his displays in the 2020/21 campaign have 'destroyed any relationship with fans'.

Long list of struggles in Turin

Cagnazzo also claims that Ramsey has struggled as much with the Italian language as he has Pirlo's brand of football and that fan pages constantly make him into a meme for being a weak link.

Cagnazzo penned: "The mechanisms and quirks of Italian football seem to have passed the Welshman by and if he were a university student descending on the popular Turin he would have failed every year."

Ramsey is also slammed as an 'economic disaster', amassing over 105 days on the treatment table and reportedly costing the Italian giants around €350,000 (£304,000) for every appearance.

Cagnazzio notes: "They could have bought a Ferrari for each match. Instead they got the equivalent of a spluttering car that cannot seem to avoid engine problems and flat tyres."

There are even suggestions that Ramsey isn't pushing himself to the desired degree on the pitch due to fears of picking up another injury.

Sad to hear

So, it would be fair to say that many in Italy, both Cagnazzo himself as well as Juventus fans, hold a less than favourable opinion of Ramsey's performances at the Allianz Stadium.

The ex-Arsenal man is currently under contract until 2023, so clubs interested in Ramsey - who is currently valued at £18 million - might have to cough up a substantial fee to free him from his Turin 'nightmare'.

But one thing is for sure: that Ramsey's language troubles, ill-defined role at the club, waning connection with the fans and constant injury problems make for a worrying situation at Juventus.

And considering the unbounded talent that we know Ramsey possesses, one can't help feeling sad hearing about his current situation and just how desperate some view it to be.

