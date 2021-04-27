Atletico Madrid are in danger of throwing away the La Liga title.

At one point in the 2020/21 season, Diego Simeone's side looked as if they would cruise to their second league crown this century.

But poor results since the turn of the year mean that if Barcelona beat Granada on Thursday evening, Atletico will be demoted to second-place in the table with just five games of the campaign remaining.

The Madrid-based club's latest below-par outing came last Sunday against Athletic Bilbao, where they lost 2-1 in San Mames.

It was a pretty woeful showing overall once again from Simeone's side and few players could have left Spain's Basque region with their heads held high.

One man who certainly should have, though, was midfielder Marcos Llorente.

The former Real Madrid man has been in sparkling form this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing 10 assists in his 32 La Liga appearances.

Against Bilbao, he didn't play a role in Atletico's goal, but he still showed his unwavering commitment to the team with a lung-busting sprint in the 91st-minute to defend a counter.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard reached a top speed of 35.4 km/hr, which is the fastest recorded by a La Liga player in 2020/21.

The footage below of Llorente's pitch-length sprint will certainly make your hamstrings feel tight...

Video

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's Llorente.

To show that level of desire in a game you're losing is one thing, but to have the fitness levels to make each stride look so elegant is quite remarkable.

Llorente's speed was infamously underrated by EA Sports on FIFA 20, with the company then opting to give him a huge boost on the latest edition of the game.

As we reported HERE, the Atletico man's pace rating on Ultimate Team shot up from 58 to 84, an unprecedented +26 increase.

At the time, fans of the game believed Llorente's speed on FIFA 21 was totally unrealistic, but after watching his sprint against Bilbao, it's probably valued a tad too low.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

