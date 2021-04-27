Charlotte Flair's WWE suspension lasted just seven days.

In the main event of last week's RAW, The Queen snapped at referee Eddie Orengo, who didn't see Rhea Ripley's interference in her match.

That distraction led to Asuka picking up the win over Charlotte, who then savagely beat down Orengo.

WWE Official Adam Pearce soon announced on RAW Talk that Flair had been 'suspended indefinitely' and fined $100,000.

But just one week later, both parties put the past behind them, with The Queen returning to apologise to Orengo and WWE management.

Sonya Deville then confirmed that Charlotte's suspension had officially been lifted and welcomed her back to in-ring action later in the night.

Check out a video of Flair's apology - and the lifting of her suspension - below:

It didn't take long for Charlotte to return to the thick of the action, appearing in the penultimate match of the night against Mandy Rose.

She dominated the opening exchanges and looked likely to pick up a win against 'God's Greatest Creation', truly putting to bed her defeat to Asuka last week.

However, The Queen soon had a bone to pick with Orengo once again, who was officiating her match up.

Flair first collided with the referee in the corner of the ring, before appearing unhappy with his 'slow count'.

She went on to confront him and with her back turned, Rose was able to roll Charlotte up for the pin.

She did get her shoulders up though, before finishing the match with Natural Selection. But Flair didn't look happy after her win, refusing to let Orengo raise her hand before leaving the ring.

It seems a storm is brewing between Charlotte and WWE referee Orengo, so it will be interesting to see how this unfolds moving forward.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday night, before Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News