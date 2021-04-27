UFC super prospect Chase Hooper is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in six months.

Hooper (10-1-1) will face Steven Peterson (18-9) on June 12 at UFC 263, sources told GIVEMESPORT. Hooper also confirmed the news on his social media. The UFC has not yet announced a venue for this event.

Contender Series graduate Hooper rebounded from his first pro loss to Alex Caceres by submitting Peter Barrett in the third round in his past outing at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Hooper had a near-perfect 9-0-1 start to his career before losing a unanimous decision to Caceres after three brutal rounds. The fight was his second in the UFC and snapped his nine-fight winning streak.

It wasn't all that long ago that the 21-year-old prospect was being hailed as the future of the featherweight division, but after suffering the first defeat of his career some of that shine has started to fade.

However, Hooper took the defeat in on the chin and came back with a huge comeback win in his last fight against Barrett and now he gets the chance to beat another seasoned veteran.

Peterson, who's also a Contender Series alum, bounced back from two straight losses with a spinning back fist KO of Martin Bravo at UFC Fight Night 159 in September 2019.

The 30-year-old American hasn't fought for almost two years but has always been regarded as a tough out at 145 pounds, so this will truly be a test of Hooper's fighting chops when he meets Peterson inside the Octagon. He has also previously competed for Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance.

UFC 263 will be headlined by a rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Marvin Vettori at a location to be announced.

