Boxing fans across the globe are excitedly waiting for the upcoming fight between two great heavyweights Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker.

There is a lot at stake when this fight happens on May 1st in Manchester as Parker wants to make it five wins in a row, whilst Chisora needs a victory after losing his last fight to Oleksandr Usyk after the decision went against him after twelve rounds.

The only sad thing about the event is that fans won’t be able to attend due to the ongoing pandemic. However promoter Eddie Hearn has made sure to keep the boxing world alight during current events by hosting big events.

With the two losing to some big heavyweights in the past like Anthony Joshua, they will both need to win the fight against each other to show they deserve another chance at a big fight again.

Who is on the Chisora vs Parker Undercard?

The two heavyweights are the main event, but as always, there are many other fights on the night. Aside from the fight between the Brit and the New Zealander, there are six fights on the undercard, and it is really a big fight with lots at stake.

The fights on the undercard are:

Dmitry Bivol v Craig Richards – for WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title

James Tennyson v Jovanni Straffon – for vacant IBO lightweight title

Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight title

Chris Eubank Jr v Marcus Morrison

Campbell Hatton v TBA

Scott Fitzgerald v TBA

There are many big fights, including the one which sees Katie Taylor put all of her belts on the line against Natasha Jonas, whilst Dmitry Bivol fights Craig Richards for the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title. Boxing fans are truly in for a spectacle and there will be many tuning into the event on May 1st.

