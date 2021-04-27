Tottenham's next manager: Massive update on Julian Nagelsmann

Journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann has agreed to manage Bayern Munich next season.

What's the latest on Julian Nagelsmann?

German reporter Falk has dropped a big update regarding Nagelsmann's future and where he will manage next season.

"Exclusive: Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann agree to work together in the upcoming season," the journalist shared on Twitter.

The RB Leipzig boss will be filling the vacancy left by Hansi Flick, who has become the Germany national team manager.

Bayern Munich have now confirmed that Nagelsmann will take their top job for 2021/22.

How has he performed at RB Leipzig?

At just 33 years old, Nagelsmann is one of the most exciting coaches in Europe at the moment and has experienced great success with Leipzig.

Taking charge during the 2019/20 season, Nagelsmann guided the German side to third in the Bundesliga.

This year, Leipzig have gone one step further and currently sit second in the top-flight, seven points behind league-leaders Bayern.

Across the 90 games Nagelsmann has managed Leipzig for, he's lead the side to 53 victories, according to Transfermarkt, which works out as a win rate of 58.89%.

How much of a blow is this for Daniel Levy?

According to the Evening Standard Daniel Levy had identified Nagelsmann as his preferred candidate to replace Jose Mourinho.

He's the kind of big-name manager whose arrival would have justified parting with Mourinho just days before a cup final which Tottenham went on to lose.

The report noted that Spurs faced competition from Bayern the German side have now won the race for his signature.

This will come as a devastating blow for Levy. His first choice has slipped through his fingers and Tottenham will need to look elsewhere.

What's next for Tottenham?

A number of different names have been linked to the full-time Tottenham role and one of those is Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

It was previously reported by the Daily Express that Spurs are interested in the Portuguese and Levy himself is apparently a big fan.

The Guardian has revealed that the likes of England manager Gareth Southgate and former Everton boss Roberto Martinez are also in contention.

Brendan Rodgers is another name who has been linked with the top job at Tottenham. Eurosport has reported that Levy is 'very likely' to look at the former Celtic boss as an option for Spurs.

Although it will come as a big disappointment to not land Nagelsmann, there still appears to be plenty of promising contenders for the Spurs job.

