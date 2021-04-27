Leicester City took another huge step towards Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening.

The Foxes fell short of the top four during the 2019/20 season despite spending almost the entirety of the season within it, but they're in an incredibly strong position with just five games to go this time around.

Their win over the Eagles has opened up a seven-point gap to fifth-placed West Ham United.

Barring what would be an incredible collapse, Brendan Rodgers' side look set to bring Champions League football back to Leicester for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

It took a moment of elite European quality from Kelechi Iheanacho to decide the game, with the Nigeria international slamming home from an impossible angle to leave Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita statuesque and powerless to prevent what was a mesmerising strike.

Iheanacho, who also assisted Timothy Castagne's opener, naturally stole the headlines as his sublime run of form continued.

However, if it wasn't for Jonny Evans' heroics, then Leicester would have found themselves 2-1 down in the 55th minute.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed an excellent career in the Premier League, making 324 appearances for Manchester United, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Leicester.

He's also won three titles and a Champions League, yet he's a player that often evades effusive praise in the media.

Against Palace, though, he proved just how colossal he can be with a lung-bursting slide challenge to deny Christian Benteke a certain goal.

Jairo Riedewald was played through in behind the Leicester defence and seemingly had the freedom of the King Power to run into.

With the Dutchman bearing down on goal, Kasper Schmeichel rushed off his line to confront him and left his goal exposed.

It looked like Palace were destined to score as Benteke burst into space looking for a square pass, but Evans, using his incredible physicality and determination, had other ideas.

The Republic of Ireland international had around ten yards to make up on his opponent but still managed to get back and poke the ball away from Benteke to prevent him from tapping into an empty net.

You can watch the moment for yourself below:

The pass from Riedewald could have been better, granted, but this was still absolutely top-drawer from Evans.

During Leicester's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last week, Chelsea legend John Terry and Aston Villa's current assistant head coach labelled Evans as the most underrated defender in the Premier League.

Given his achievements in the game, his unflappable consistency and first-class ability at the age of 33, we're inclined to agree with Terry's verdict.

News Now - Sport News