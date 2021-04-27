Man United target Gianluigi Donnarumma faces an ultimatum at AC Milan

AC Milan have given Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma until May 23 to accept a new contract, according to Tuttosport.

What is the latest news on Donnarumma?

Donnarumma's contract at Milan is set to expire in the summer, which has led to speculation over whether he will stay at the club or move on. Chelsea, Juventus and United have all been linked with the 22-year-old, who was also mooted as a potential Red Devils target back in March.

Milan have offered Donnarumma a new contract which would see him earn £130,000-a-week. However, Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly holding out for his client to receive £200,000-per-week.

Now, it is understood that Milan would like the matter resolved by their final game of the season against Atalanta, and have Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan lined up as a replacement if Donnarumma does not accept their offer.

How has Donnarumma fared at Milan?

Despite only turning 22 in February, Donnarumma has already made 245 appearances for the Rossoneri. He made his debut back in 2015 as a 16-year-old.

During this time he has kept 83 clean sheets, although he is yet to appear in the Champions League with the club.

That could all change if he does decide to stay on, though, as Milan are currently third in Serie A.

*All stats correct prior to Milan's clash with Lazio

Has anything like this happened before with Donnarumma?

Indeed it has.

Back in 2017, Milan announced that Donnarumma would not be signing a new deal with the club, which led to an angry response from supporters.

A matter of weeks later, though, the youngster changed his mind, and opted to stay at Milan for another four years.

We have now come to the end of that four-year extension, and a similar scenario could be about to play out once more.

Where would this leave Dean Henderson?

If Donnarumma arrives at Old Trafford, it would not be the best news for Henderson.

Having returned from his loan spell at Sheffield United last summer, Henderson had to wait patiently for his chance to move ahead of David de Gea in the pecking order. He appears to have managed that in the last two months, starting United's last seven league matches in goal. He has kept four clean sheets in those games.

Yet he would be back to square one if United signed Donnarumma. Given the wage and the reputation attached to Donnarumma, it seems that the Italian goalkeeper would come in as United's no. 1, leaving Henderson back on the bench and restricted to making cup appearances, as was the case earlier this season.

This would likely be a frustrating experience for Henderson, and would do little to help his chances of becoming England's first-choice goalkeeper for the years ahead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to handle his two goalkeepers well this year, giving Henderson and de Gea opportunities. It seems that he could have a similarly tricky issue to deal with next term if Donnarumma moves to Manchester.

