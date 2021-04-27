Tyson Fury certainly looks like the training in Las Vegas is more than paying for him as he was pictured showing off his impressive lean physique in America.

The WBC heavyweight champion is currently in the middle of an intense training camp with Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward, who helped mastermind ‘The Gypsy King’s’ knockout victory over Deontay Wilder last year.

In addition, Fury has also been busy training with Scotland’s world lightweight champion Josh Taylor, who is set to face Jose Ramirez in an undisputed bout next month.

This is certainly a big indication that Fury is fully focused on the dream fight with Anthony Joshua later this year. It is reportedly set to take place in Saudi Arabia at the end of July or early August.

Eddie Hearn, who spoke to ‘The Gypsy King’, told SkySports:

“I bumped into Fury in Vegas and reassured me he is all in.

“I wanted to see Fury because you see interviews from various people and I had started to doubt that he actually wanted the fight. I felt that he did.”

Hearn continued:

“Hopefully, this week, we can be in a position where it is all done.

“I’ve not seen a fight fall through at this stage before. We’re on the verge now. But we still have to finish the job, and that’s the plan for this week.

“There is no Plan B. I’m a guy who loves to have a Plan B. But all our eggs are in this basket."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

The heavyweight, meanwhile, has also linked up his close friend Billy Joe Saunders, ahead of his big super-middleweight unification fight against Saul Canelo Alvarez on May 8.

Fury subsequently posted on Instagram:

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Date, Tickets, Venue, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

“Strategically planning the downfall of the boxing world in the middleweights and the heavyweight division."

So, while the winners of these mega-fights may be up for debate, the ‘Battle of Britain’ heavyweight bout has never been closer and will no doubt be one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

News Now - Sport News