Fortnite Update 16.30: Live Update, Patch Notes, Gameplay Changes And All You Need To Know

Hugely popular battle royale game Fortnite continues to provide a lot of fun for gamers and the latest Fortnite update has just come out.

The game, which is currently in the sixth season of the second chapter, provided fans with a lot of changes when season six came out.

The Fortnite community were treated to new weapons, skins and were also able to modify some weapons whilst playing the game.

When a new season comes out, there is always a big update soon after to fix any bugs and possibly change how powerful weapons are. Here is all you need to know about the latest Fortnite update.

When does the update go live?

Players should be able to access the updated features no later than 11am UK time.

Fortnite Update 16.30 patch notes

Battle Royale bug fixes

There were issues causing the Storm visual effects to appear outside of the Storm. These effects of the Storm might appear outside of the Storm’s edge.

Players were receiving a Quest from Jonesy The First and it didn’t grant any rewards. Fortnite says the issue will be fixed and the Quest will be made available at a later date.

Creative bug fixes

There was an issue causing the flag to not respawn when the flag carrier left the game, whilst the recent islands list does not update.

Fortnite are also dealing with the issue which is cause to ‘Allow Spectate Other Teams’ setting to not work.

New gameplay features

You can now help Jonesy the First take on Raz

A new LTM is out for the weekend beginning the 30th April, called ‘The Floor Restores’

The remaining Primal weapons, Bows and Makeshift weapons have been added to Creative

A new weapon has also come out for gamers to get their hands on, called the Exotic Bow

Improvements to inventory

Inspecting an item will now show exact number values for stats like damage and fire rate

Fortnite has also made crafting easier by allowing gamers to hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand. When players do this, they will jump right to the Crafting tab and can hit Accept.

Neymar added to Fortnite

The battle royale game has also added another great collaboration as they have now added Neymar JR to the game and the community can play as one of the best footballers in the world.





