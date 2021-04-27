How To Unlock The Neymar Skin In Fortnite For Free

The latest Fortnite update for Season 6 is now live and you can unlock Brazilian footballer Neymar as an in-game character.

Fortnite is constantly evolving and giving their community of players regular updates and additions to get excited about.

If you are someone who owns the Season 6 battle pass, you can unlock the Neymar skin and emote for free.

The secret skin for the PSG star comes with plentiful consumables and plentiful reason to get excited.

So, the question is, how can you unlock and redeem the Neymar skin in Fortnite Season 6?

How To Unlock Neymar Skin For Free

As of Tuesday April 27, battle pass gamers can access the challenges requires to get the Neymar skin.

There is specific challenges tailored to unlocking the Neymar skin which you can perform in the heat of battle.

How Much Is The Battle Pass In Fortnite?

Now, if you do not have the battle pass, you will not get the opportunity to complete these secret challenges to unlock Neymar.

For Season 6, the battle pass costs 950 V-bucks.

How To Get V-Bucks

You can either purchase V-bucks through the in-game store - with 1000 V-bucks priced at £7.99 - or you can collect them throughout the season via challenges and quests in Fortnite.

