Watford news: Update emerges regarding Xisco Munoz's future ahead of Hornets' top-flight return

When Watford opted to appoint Xisco Munoz as their new manager last December, the jury was out on whether he was the right individual to lead them forward in the Championship due to the fact that he had never worked in English football before.

Whilst it did take the Spaniard some time to settle in to his new surroundings, his decision to alter the Hornets' formation to 4-3-3 turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke.

A run of nine wins in 11 Championship games allowed Watford to move clear of their promotion rivals and secure a return to the top-flight last weekend via a victory over Millwall.

Although Munoz's focus between now and the end of the campaign will be to secure positive results in the club's upcoming clashes with Brentford and Swansea City, he will also be wary about his long-term future at Vicarage Road.

According to the Watford Observer, the Spaniard is set to remain in charge of the club next season as he is currently working on obtaining a UEFA Pro Licence which will allow him to work in the Premier League.

Clubs are allowed to apply for special dispensation for coaches who are in the process of earning this qualification as seen previously for Paul Ince at Blackburn Rovers in 2008 and most recently Ryan Mason at Tottenham Hotspur.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Watford supporters as Munoz has utterly transformed the club's fortunes since the turn of the year and thus it would have been a shame if he was unable to work in the top-flight during the upcoming campaign.

As well as finding the perfect formation for his side to thrive in the Championship, the former Dinamo Tbilisi boss has given the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro the freedom to express themselves at this level which has in turn played a major role in the Hornet's recent success.

When you consider that Sarr has been directly involved in 23 league goals this season, it is imperative that Watford keep him at the club this summer as he has clearly has the ability needed to thrive in the Premier League.

If Munoz is given sufficient backing in the upcoming transfer window, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to build a squad which is capable of competing against England's best club sides over the course of a season.

