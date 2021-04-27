12-year-old Emer McKee smashes world record for fastest 5km run

A plucky young Northern Irish student has set a new world record for the fastest 5km ran for her age.

Emer McKee, who is just 12-years-old, smashed the previous record over the weekend as she competed in a running event at Down Royal Racecourse. The youngster set the new best time of 16 minutes 40 seconds – but the best part is that she doesn't even know how she does it.

"Normally I'm just running as fast as I can and just waiting for it to be over," McKee said after the race. "I started doing Parkruns and I then joined the running club when I was nine and everybody there was really nice and supportive and friendly."

The previous record stood at 17 minutes 16 seconds and North Belfast Harriers AC were the first to take note of McKee's achievement. Her school, Our Lady and St Patrick's College, praised their student on Twitter, lauding her as a "phenomenal talent".

McKee had been determined to beat the record since she came agonisingly close back in October. The then 11-year-old was just six seconds off the world record and was determined that she would beat it when she turned 12.

