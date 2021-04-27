Jon Jones, one of the greatest UFC fighters ever to grace the Octagon, has decided to part company with his long-time representatives, First Round Management.

Jones has been working with the Florida-based management group, who also represent former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, since the early stages of his career but now will be managed entirely by himself, family members and other close associates.

The decision was mutual and Jones remains on good terms with brothers Malki and Abraham Kawa and their team.

Jones later confirmed the news on his social media, which included the following statement:

It’s been an absolutely amazing journey. Thank you so much for all the memories, and business ventures. Wishing the Kawa family and everyone over at first round management many blessings moving forward. Glad to be able to call you guys friends for life.

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) hasn't fought since February of last year, coming off a controversial five-round decision over a top prospect in Dominick Reyes.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, including decision wins over former UFC title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith.

Many are expecting Jones' next fight to come against Francis Ngannou, the defending UFC heavyweight champion who just beat Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 33-year-old officially relinquished his light heavyweight title last year and has spent the last few months bulking up in preparation for a jump from 205 pounds to the bigger division.

However, 'Bones' is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with UFC chiefs after he demanded a bigger payday in a bid to set up a potential super-fight with Ngannou.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed Ngannou could face Derrick Lewis next instead of Jones. According to White, Jones has asked for $30 million to fight the heavyweight king. Jones, however, was quick to deny those claims.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane has been paired off with Alexander Volkov in a potential title eliminator which could determine Ngannou's next mandatory challenger.

Gane has won all eight of his fights - with six by stoppage - and is considered one of the brightest prospects in MMA.

The UFC is back in action this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

