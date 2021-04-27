UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman not only extended his winning streak last weekend- his bank balance significantly grew as a result.

The Nigerian Nightmare produced a devastating second-round knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 last Saturday in the pair's rematch from July 2020.

It meant Usman not only defended his title, but that his record now stands at 14-0 as he continues to dominate the division.

The numbers involved in the event have since been revealed courtesy of Sportekz, per talkSPORT, showing that both men did rather well for themselves.

Of course, this was always likely to be the case given that their original bout at UFC 251 last year was the seventh highest-bought PPV in UFC history so the anticipation for this one meant many tuned in.

Although international viewing figures have yet to be factored in, 700,000 purchases were made on ESPN alone meaning there is a fair chance the Usman v Masvidal main event at UFC 261 will get close to, if not match, the 1.3 million buys their first fight gathered.

With so many eyes on the fight, it's fair to say both fighters profited themselves a healthy amount.

Usman for a start went home an eye-watering $1.5 million richer for his efforts.

First of all he pocketed $750,000 just to turn up, before an extra $640,000 PPV bonus, $60,000 worth of sponsorship and $50,000 for winning 'Performance of the Night' for his brutal knockout.

Masvidal may have been the loser on the night, but still managed to pick up $800,000 for his troubles ($500,000 to show, $260,000 PPV bonus, $40,000 sponsorship bonus.) Not a bad way to soften the blow!

Elsewhere, much of the talk following UFC 261 surrounded the horrific leg break of Chris Weidman just 17 seconds into his fight after an attempted calf kick went wrong.

Thankfully, Dana White has covered his expenses for any treatment, with Weidman himself up $420,000 following his sickening injury.

