Nottingham Forest news: Reds linked with summer swoop for Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to end what has been a relatively underwhelming 2020/21 campaign on a positive note in their upcoming fixtures with Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Progress under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton has been relatively slow as the Reds have struggled considerably for consistency in the second-tier.

Having now secured their place in the Championship for another season, it will be intriguing to see whether Forest are able to build a squad in the upcoming transfer window which is capable of pushing on in this division.

One of the Reds' main issues that they will need to address this summer is a lack of goals as they have only managed to find the back of the net on 36 occasions in 44 league games.

Considering just how poor his side have been in an attacking sense, it is hardly a surprise that Hughton is seemingly looking at ways to improve his strike-force ahead of next season.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Forest are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke who is out of contract in June and has yet to agree to fresh terms with the League One side.

The 28-year-old, who is also being monitored by Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Millwall, has set League One alight with his displays this season.

As well as providing four assists for his Sunderland team-mates, the forward has scored 25 goals in 41 league appearances as he has helped his side maintain a push for promotion.

However, with there being no guarantee that the Black Cats will able to seal a return to the second-tier via the play-offs next month, Wyke may be tempted to make a move to a team in a higher division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be an incredibly shrewd move by Forest who could be securing one of the bargains of the summer if they can convince Wyke to swap the Stadium of Light for the City Ground.

Second only to Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris in the goal-scoring charts in League One, the forward has illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level and thus may be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

Given that Lyle Taylor, Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban have only managed to net a combined total of 13 goals this season, Forest clearly need to add to their attacking options and thus drafting in Wyke could provide a solution to their attacking woes.

Whilst Forest would be taking somewhat of a risk on the Sunderland man due to the fact that he has never featured at Championship level before, he is currently in the best form of his career to date and therefore will have every chance of taking this division by storm next season.

