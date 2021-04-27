Apex Legends Season 9: Arena Mode Gameplay Teaser Revealed

EA has just released a can of worms onto the gaming community with its latest edition to Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale series has been going for two years and has been a remarkable success during that time frame - amassing 100 million players worldwide.

The free-to-play shooter is available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and recently launched on Nintendo Switch to expand the franchise to even more gamers.

With Season Nine almost upon us and an influx of players boosting the sales of Titanfall 2, there is a lot of excitement building to find out what EA have been up to.

The upcoming inclusion of Valkyrie in the game has been the main reason for this - and it appears that the Apex developers have been busy adding more features to the game.

But there is one specific that took our interest during the most recent gameplay trailer that was released - Arena Mode. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Read more: Apex Legends Leaks: Season 9 Patch Notes, Release Date, Crossplay, Map Changes

Arena Mode Explained

Launching as part of the Legacy Update in May, Arena Mode offers gamers a unique spin from the frenzy and frantic nature of battle royale. EA are giving players a chance to experience a 3v3 fight which takes place over a number of rounds. The first team to get to three rounds is declared the winner.

However, teams must have a margin of two points. If the game is tied at 4-4, then it will head into sudden death, something we have seen on some of the most recent Call of Duty titles but with teams of two.

To make things just that little bit trickier, respawns are restricted but reviving teammates is still an available trait.

Before the match begins, players can access the Arena Shop to purchase new weapons, items and crafting materials. However, after each round, everything you have purchased except crafting materials will be reset.

Gameplay Trailer

Here you can find the gameplay trailer that features Arena Mode.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News