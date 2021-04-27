This week, the semi-final stage of the 2020/21 Champions League commences.

On Tuesday evening, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea travel to sunny Spain for the first leg of their tie against Real Madrid.

Then the following night, Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester City in what is a mouthwatering encounter.

Both ties promise to be full of entertainment and it's hard to pick a clear favourite in either semi-final.

But that's the beauty of the Champions League's penultimate stage. It's where the very best do battle and the games rarely disappoint.

The quality level on display in the final four each year means that only elite-level players have scored multiple goals in the round.

In fact, only 10 players have netted four or more times in the semi-finals of the Champions League since the competition's rebrand in 1992/93, per UEFA's official website.

Only one of those in the top 10 will be partaking in this year's final four and you can check out the list in full below.

Zinedine Zidane (Juventus & Real Madrid) - 4 goals

Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kiev & AC Milan) - 4 goals

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) - 4 goals

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 4 goals

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 4 goals

Jari Litmanen (Ajax) - 5 goals

Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) - 5 goals

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 6 goals

Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich) - 7 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United & Real Madrid) - 13 goals

Ronaldo's outrageous record of 13 goals will likely never be broken and it's just one of many superhuman goalscoring feats achieved by the Juventus man.

Lewandowski's collection of goals isn't bad either, the Pole currently one clear of Messi thanks to his memorable four strikes in one game against Real Madrid for Dortmund in 2012/13.

Benzema is the only player featured above who will play in this season's semi-finals and he'll be eager to add to his tally during Real Madrid's two games against Chelsea.

His form this season suggests that is certainly on the cards as well. In his 39 games across all competitions this season, the Frenchman has scored 27 goals, with five of those coming in just eight Champions League appearances.

Chelsea, beware...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

