Birmingham City news: Update emerges regarding Fran Villalba's future ahead of summer window

Birmingham City's incredible run of form under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer continued last weekend as they retained their Championship status for another season by beating Derby County.

After experiencing a dreadful run of results in the second-tier, the Blues opted to part ways with Aitor Karanka in March.

Tasked with guiding Birmingham to safety, Bowyer's arrival immediately reinvigorated the club's players who have been brimming with confidence in recent weeks.

Having won five of their last eight league games, the Blues will be aiming to end the current campaign on a positive note by producing encouraging displays against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

Whilst Bowyer will be keen to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window, he may also have to make a decision on the future of one of Birmingham's outcasts.

According to Spanish news outlet La Voz de Almeria (as cited by the Birmingham Mail), Fran Villalba could be in line to return to St Andrew's this summer as Almeria are reportedly unsure about whether to exercise the option to purchase him which is included in his current loan deal.

The attacking midfielder has failed to start a game for the Rojiblancos since the club's clash with Ponferradina and was an unused substitute during their two most recent fixtures in the Segunda Division.

After failing to deliver the goods in the Championship during the first-half of the 2019/20 campaign for Birmingham, Villalba was loaned out to Almeria for the remainder of the year before extending his stay in Spain for another season last summer.

With the Rojiblancos currently fighting for promotion, it will be intriguing to see whether the 22-year-old is able to reclaim a spot in their starting eleven in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Villalba only managed to score once in 17 appearances for Birmingham before moving to Almeria, it would be somewhat of a shock if he is given a second-chance by Bowyer to prove himself at Championship level.

Currently struggling for consistency in Spain, the midfielder has only managed to provide six direct goal contributions despite making 32 appearances in all competitions.

If Almeria opt against signing him on a permanent basis this summer, Birmingham may find it beneficial to try and sell Villalba to another side.

With the former Valencia man set to the enter the final year of his contract at St Andrew's, the Blues may be able to sell him for a modest fee which in turn could be used to draft in an individual who knows what it takes to deliver the goods at Championship level.

