Man United transfers: Red Devils monitoring Slavia Prague star

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sima?

Sima has been targeted by a number of clubs in recent weeks, with Juventus, Arsenal and West Ham all reportedly interested in the youngster.

United are now also monitoring him, as he fits into their recruitment strategy of signing some of the highest-rated teenagers in European football, after the club signed Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri in recent transfer windows.

Are Man United right to hand Eric Bailly a new contract? Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How much is Sima worth and when does his contract expire?

The 19-year-old is valued at £9.9m by Transfermarkt, although Slavia are believed to want €20-25m (£17.4-21.8m) for the youngster.

The Czech side may be helped by the fact that Sima still has three years left on his current contract, suggesting that they are under no pressure to sell him this summer if they do not get a suitable offer.

What are Sima's stats this season?

The winger has been in fine form this season both domestically and in Europe. He has managed 11 goals and five assists in 18 league appearances, and backed this up with a further five goal contributions in the Europa League. This included scoring against Leicester at the last 32 stage of the competition.

His tally of goal involvements in the league has only been bettered by two United players - Bruno Fernandes (27) and Marcus Rashford (18), via WhoScored.

Sima's exploits have helped Slavia open up a 16-point gap at the top of the Czech league table.

What's been said about Sima?

Last month, former Champions League winner Brian Laudrup admitted that he had been impressed by Sima, and pinpointed the Senegalese attacker's main attributes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail via Glasgow Live, Laudrup said: "Sima, in particular, is a wonderful player.

"He is only 19 years of age, but is very good in the air and can take players on. He's quick and is scoring for fun in the Czech league."

1 of 15 Which club did United sign Bruno Fernandes from? Porto Braga Benfica Sporting Lisbon

Could Sima follow in Amad's footsteps?

After confirming the signing of Amad last summer, United brought the youngster over to Old Trafford from Atalanta in January.

Whilst he is yet to make his Premier League debut, the young star has shown his talent elsewhere, netting four goals in three matches for the Under-23s, and then heading home his first senior goal for the club against AC Milan last month in the Europa League.

Sima could be in line to follow in Amad's footsteps in Manchester. Both operate from the right wing, and Sima may actually be slightly ahead of his counterpart in his development based on his European experience with Slavia this year.

His next task will be to replicate his form in a major European league, and he could get the chance to do that alongside Amad in 2021/22.

Amad got his move earlier, and came with a hefty price-tag, indicating that he is the more highly-rated of the duo for now, but Sima may be handed the opportunity to show that he is the real deal in the Premier League in the near future.

News Now - Sport News