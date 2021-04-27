Hilarious celebration by Mexican football team C.D. Guadalajara goes viral

C.D. Guadalajara, a team playing in the Liga MX Femenil, have gone viral after a hilarious celebration during their match against Monterrey.

The celebration took place after the opening goal by Isabella Gutierrez. Susan Bejarano was held upside down with her legs apart, allowing Gutierrez to somersault through them. Her teammates then laughed and cheered upon the successful completion of the celebration.

It is thought the celebration was to imitate the men’s team, who did a similar move in a recent match. The Twitter account for the men’s C.D. Guadalajara side shared photos of both celebrations side by side, with the caption “INCREÍBLE”.

A video of the women's team doing somersaults in a training session in January was also reshared, with the Chivas Femenil Twitter account posting: "We already had months training the celebration".

C.D. Guadalajara went on to thrash Monterrey 5-0, with Christian Jaramillo joining Gutierrez on the score sheet and Joselina Montoya grabbing a hat-trick. C.D. Guadalajara are currently second in the Liga MX Femenil, one point behind leaders Tigres. Monterrey are fourth in the standings.

