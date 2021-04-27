Kevin De Bruyne might just be the greatest passer of a football in Premier League history.

No other player to have graced the English top-flight has been able to manipulate a ball in the manner that the Belgian superstar regularly has done over the past few years.

The Manchester City man can cross like David Beckham, spray cross-field passes around like Paul Scholes and play intricate through balls like a prime Cesc Fabregas.

De Bruyne can do it all, an ambidextrous midfield maestro capable of winning a football match with one swing of either boot.

Due to his regular displays of playmaking brilliance, selecting the finest pass of De Bruyne's trophy-laden career with City is a pretty tough task.

However, a winner appears to have been found.

The pass in question? De Bruyne's half-volleyed masterpiece against Arsenal back in 2016 at the Etihad Stadium, with his sensational effort from near the middle of the pitch actually assisting a goal from Raheem Sterling.

To make things even better, one football fan has cleverly edited a video of the pass to further highlight how incredible it was.

John Newman's famous song 'Love Me Again' is played in the background too and it's the perfect partner for the footage.

Let's take a look...

Video

"It's not human to do that," part of the caption for the video reads and it's hard to disagree with that analogy.

Surely De Bruyne has to be some sort of footballing alien, right?

Pretty much every other player on the planet would have taken either option A, B or C and then looked to move further up the pitch.

But De Bruyne went against all logic, wound up his cultured right peg and dropped the ball perfectly into a square of space for Sterling to collect.

It's genius, pure genius and we're going to be watching the video above on a loop for quite some time.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

News Now - Sport News