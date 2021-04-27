There's nothing quite like the Champions League.

From the iconic trophy and anthem to the interminable list of thrilling moments, it's no wonder 'Big Ears' is heralded as the ultimate prize in club football and we're certainly not going to argue the contrary.

However, we are keen to put your Champions League knowledge to the test by compiling 20 devious questions that could catch out some of the competition's most regular viewers.

Ultimate Champions League quiz

Now, yes, it's worth clarifying that we do indeed mean the Champions League as opposed to the European Cup, so bear in mind that we are talking about the tournament after the 1992 rebranding.

In other words, if you asked who the first British club to win the Champions League was, then the answer would be Manchester United as opposed to Celtic. Sorry, my Glaswegian friends.

Judging criteria

Oh, and here's how we're judging the quiz, just so you know exactly where your Champions League acumen stands afterwards:

0-4 correct: Worse than Liverpool's first-half in Istanbul

5-9 correct: Knocked out in the group stages

10-14 correct: Round of 16/quarter-finals - respectable stuff

15-19 correct: Peak Barcelona and AC Milan - you're an expert

20 correct: Prime Real Madrid - a Champions League GOAT

Test your knowledge

Feeling the pressure? I suspected as much, so strap yourselves in for the ultimate GIVEMESPORT Champions League quiz. Let's get underway...

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

