Manchester City are going to have to come up with a plan to stop Neymar.

Pep Guardiola's side will do battle with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening and the French side's main man will be eager to impress in the Champions League once again.

Neymar was the star of the show in both of PSG's quarter-final legs against Bayern Munich, winning UEFA's Man-of-the-Match award in the second game.

Stopping him will be far from easy, even for a fantastically well-rounded team like City.

When he's at his best, no defender on the planet can get near the Brazilian forward.

Neymar is capable of scoring goals for fun, while his dribbling ability is arguably the very best in the world - yes, even superior to Lionel Messi's.

But perhaps the most underrated aspect of the 29-year-old's game is his playmaking.

Throughout the course of his 429-game club career with Santos, Barcelona and PSG, Neymar has assisted his teammates on 161 occasions, per Transfermarkt.

That number is hugely impressive and it also only really tells half the story about his creative genius.

The other half is told in a brilliant video compilation by @LSComps.

In the footage below, you'll see a number of magnificent assists from Neymar. However, there are also various clips of physics-defying passes from the Brazilian superstar that were unfortunately wasted by his teammates.

Let's take a look...

Video

It's impossible to deny that Neymar is one of the greatest - and most skilful - playmakers in history.

He's an artist, a player capable of rainbow-flicking the ball over an opponent and then delivering an inch-perfect pass into the feet of a teammate.

What Neymar produces on a football pitch is unlike the work of most others and perhaps the only footballer who was similar to him is fellow Brazilian, Ronaldinho.

An entertainer capable of deciding football matches at the highest level is a rare commodity and it's why lovers of the sport should cherish Neymar's remaining years at the top.

Yes, he's prone to a dive, but if you really love the beautiful game, you'll look past that small imperfection and enjoy a master of his craft at work.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

