Julian Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich next season.

The current RB Leipzig boss will complete the move on July 1st and he's penned a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

“Julian Nagelsmann represents a new generation of coaches. Despite his young age, he already has an impressive CV. We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann, we can continue the magnificent successes of recent years,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club's official website.

“I would like to express my thanks to Hansi Flick on behalf of FC Bayern. He took over our team at a difficult time in 2019 and went on to win six trophies, with the seventh hopefully to follow. He will always have a place in FC Bayern’s history books. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Bavarian-born Nagelsmann, 33, is widely recognised as one of the best managers in the world right now and he will no doubt be a success at Bayern.

Well, the German giant will be hoping he thrives in one of the biggest jobs in the European game, because they've had to fork out some serious money to acquire his services.

Bayern will pay Leipzig an initial fee of €15m for Nagelsmann, with several add-ons included that could take the overall package close to €20m.

The initial fee alone makes Nagelsmann the second-most expensive manager in history and you can check out the top 10 in full below.

10. Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea to Juventus) - €5.6m

9. Ronald Koeman (Southampton to Everton - €6.0m

8. Mark Hughes (Blackburn Rovers to Manchester City) - €6.2m

7. Brendan Rodgers (Swansea City to Liverpool) - €6.2m

6. Adi Hutter (Eintracht Frankfurt to Borussia Monchengladbach) - €7.5m

5. Ruben Amorim (FC Braga to Sporting Lisbon) - €10.0m

4. Brendan Rodgers (Celtic to Leicester City) - €10.4m

3. Andre Villas-Boas (FC Porto to Chelsea) - €15.0m

2. Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich) - €15.0m

1. Jose Mourinho (Inter Milan to Real Madrid) - €16.0m

Rodgers is the only manager to feature in the top 10 twice. The €10.4m fee Leicester paid Celtic in 2019 has certainly proven to be worth every single penny.

The Northern Irishman's move to the Foxes is actually one of the only success stories from the managerial moves featured above.

Will Nagelsmann join Rodgers, or will he go the way of Mourinho, Villas-Boas and Sarri? Only time will tell.

