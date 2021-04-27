A matchup between welterweights Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr is reportedly in the works for this summer after talks collapsed with Terence Crawford, according to ESPN.

WBA champion Pacquiao and WBC and IBF titleholder Spence Jr are currently locked in discussions while "Pac Man" has resumed training in preparation for his return to the ring in July.

And now that "Bud" Crawford seems to be out of the picture for the time being, talks between both sides have begun to intensify to set up a super-fight this summer that would crown a unified ruler of the division.

Despite his advancing years, the legendary Pacquiao is still trying to add to his legacy and a fight with Spence - who is undefeated in his previous 27 fights - would be the biggest challenge of his career to date since he came up short against Floyd Mayweather in May 2015.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has also flirted with lucrative mega fights with Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia, who is 20 years his junior.

Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor has made it clear he wants to share the ring with Pacquiao before he hangs up his gloves but he must first avenge his most recent defeat to Dustin Poirier in their highly-anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Crawford and Spence appeared to be on a collision course after the former beat Shawn Porter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to add the WBC belt to his IBF version. Crawford is the WBO champion and, in what is still a relatively shallow division, it seemed almost inevitable that the pair would cross paths at some point.

However, Crawford has made repeated claims that his fellow American Spence is ducking him, with the two boxers verbally sparring in the past. Whether they will finally face off against each other in the future is the subject of debate.

Crawford himself had been in talks over a unification fight with Pacquiao, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement after funding from Abu Dhabi investors failed to materialise.

Spence last stepped into the ring in December 2020, where he retained his WBC and IBF titles with a unanimous decision win over Danny Garcia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. He will now be looking to claim another and add more gold belts to his collection.

