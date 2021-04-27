With Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman teasing fans about a future clash between the two, one fan on YouTube decided to simulate the fight with an interesting outcome.

Usman continues to reign supreme over the welterweight division in UFC, with his recent victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 extending his winning run to 14-0, the longest in the history of that division.

The Nigerian Nightmare's efforts, however, have failed to impress McGregor, who has since accused Usman of imitating him both inside and outside the Octagon.

Recent clips have appeared online showing Usman coming off with very similar phrases and lines that 'Notorious' has said in the past, leading to the Irishman calling out the welterweight champion.

Following Usman's victory over Masvidal last weekend, McGregor tweeted; 'Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.'

This resulted in an ongoing Twitter spat, with Usman responding; 'Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished.'

Although McGregor has impressed at welterweight, knocking out Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds in January 2020, he is currently 155lbs and has a trilogy fight upcoming with Dustin Poirier in July so any blockbuster fight with Usman may unfortunately have to wait.

In the meantime, we best we can do is imagine, speculate or simulate the outcome and that's exactly what Boxing Fight Simulations have done on their YouTube channel.

Using EA Sports' UFC 4, the channel pitted Usman against McGregor for the UFC welterweight champion and it had a fascinating result.

Despite Usman being in control for most of the contest with several takedowns and some vicious striking from the top which leaves McGregor bloodied, the fight makes it all the way to round five with McGregor being knocked down following a strong uppercut in round four.

Sadly for McGregor, that's as good as it got. Within two seconds of the final round, another powerful right hand from Usman seals the deal as he knocks out his opponent to retain his title.

Now of course we can't read too much into a video game but with McGregor losing his previous fight against Poirier and Usman in imperious form, it's hard to argue that the outcome would be any different were the two to face off anytime soon.

News Now - Sport News