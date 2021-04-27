The landscape of the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash has shifted thanks to events on Monday Night RAW.

Originally, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre, the man he beat at The Show of Shows earlier this month.

But following the main event of this week's RAW, the WWE Title match at Backlash has become a Triple Threat.

It was announced early in the evening that Braun Strowman could punch his ticket to next month's PPV by beating McIntyre in the main event - and that's exactly what he did.

The Monster and The Scottish Psychopath beat the hell out of each other before a distraction from T-BAR and MACE allowed Braun to scoop his opponent up for the Powerslam and pick up the win.

Following the match, Strowman declared that he's 'back where he belongs' heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Check out the exclusive clip from WWE below:

Speaking during his backstage interview, Braun said:

"This means everything. Everything that I’ve been saying for months has come true, the Monster is where he belongs. I’m at top of the food chain.

"I eat everything that’s in my path, and the Strowman Express is just rolling. I’m rolling through WWE WrestleMania Backlash and I’m coming out the backside the new WWE Champion."

Strong words from The Monster. But he's right to be confident because he has an incredible opportunity at Backlash.

In a Triple Threat match, absolutely anything can happen. The deck is now stacked against Lashley, who can't afford to put a foot wrong if he wants to walk out with the belt.

The All Mighty could even lose the WWE Championship without being pinned or submitted. That won't bother Strowman, though, who believes he's back where he belongs... in that title match.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday night and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

