The Champions League is approaching the business end of its 2020/21 campaign.

Fans are rubbing their hands together as Chelsea lock horns with Real Madrid and Manchester City do battle with Paris Saint-Germain to see who will get slug it out for 'Big Ears' in Istanbul.

And there are plenty of players across the four squads who have already been crowned European champions, most notably the slew of Los Blancos stars who have starred under Zinedine Zidane.

Champions League glory

However, there are only a select few players who are competing to win a Champions League title with a second club with Keylor Navas and Neymar amongst those with the opportunity.

And if they can lift the iconic trophy above their heads in May, they will join an exclusive club of players that, by our calculations, boasts an attendance of just 21.

Now, it goes without saying that the definition of 'winning the Champions League' is foggier than you'd think with UEFA broadly handing out 40 winners' medals to the victorious side.

Champions League winners with multiple clubs

As such, you'll have to forgive us if you come to a different total, but we've tried to be as generous as possible, particularly with number 21, to make sure we don't leave anybody out. Touch wood.

And yes, we are talking about the 'Champions League' era, so both victories must have transpired since 1992 for them to be eligible for inclusion. Check out the exclusive club down below:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United: 2007/08

Real Madrid: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18

2. Toni Kroos

Bayern Munich: 2012/13

Real Madrid: 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18

3. Gerard Pique

Manchester United: 2007/08

Barcelona: 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15

4. Clarence Seedorf

Ajax: 1994/95

Real Madrid: 1997/98

AC Milan: 2002/03 and 2006/07

5. Samuel Eto'o

Barcelona: 2005/06 and 2008/09

Inter Milan: 2009/10

6. Fernando Redondo

Real Madrid: 1997/98 and 1999/00

AC Milan: 2002/03

7. Xherdan Shaqiri

Bayern Munich: 2012/13

Liverpool: 2018/19

8. Jose Bosingwa

FC Porto: 2003/04

Chelsea: 2011/12

9. Paulo Ferreira

FC Porto: 2003/04

Chelsea: 2011/12

10. Daniel Sturridge

Chelsea: 2011/12

Liverpool: 2018/19

11. Thiago Alcantara

Barcelona: 2010/11

Bayern Munich: 2019/20

12. Deco

FC Porto: 2003/04

Barcelona: 2005/06

13. Thiago Motta

Barcelona: 2005/06

Inter Milan: 2009/10

14. Xabi Alonso

Liverpool: 2004/05

Real Madrid: 2013/14

15. Owen Hargreaves

Bayern Munich: 2000/01

Manchester United: 2007/08

16. Paulo Sousa

Juventus: 1995/96

Borussia Dortmund: 1996/97

17. Didier Deschamps

Marseille: 1992/93

Juventus: 1995/96

18. Edwin van der Sar

Ajax: 1994/95

Manchester United: 2007/08

19. Christian Panucci

AC Milan: 1993/94

Real Madrid: 1997/98

20. Marcel Desailly

Marseille: 1992/93

AC Milan: 1993/94

21. Nicolas Anelka

Real Madrid: 1999/00

Chelsea: 2011/12

Struggling Liverpool stars feature

Talk about an interesting cocktail of Champions League legends and well, cult heroes at best.

Besides, we can't help imagining that Sturridge will be feeling pretty smug about rubbing his shoulders with Ronaldo and Seedorf having won the title with multiple Premier League clubs.

There's also a place for two struggling Liverpool stars with Thiago failing to make the desired impact since leaving Bayern Munich and Xherdan Shaqiri reduced to just five league starts this season.

But make no mistake that no matter how minimal the players' role might have been in that particular triumph that winning the Champions League with two or more different clubs is simply incredible.

As a result, if we do indeed see another player entering this exclusive club over the summer, then we'll be the first people to tip our hat and roll out the red carpet for Champions League royalty.

News Now - Sport News