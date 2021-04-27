Tyson Fury did not hold back in a recent x-rated rant on Instagram.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on May 8, Fury took to social media to let Eddie Hearn know exactly how he feels about the lack of attention his close friend Saunders is getting.

Fury and his compatriot Saunders have been training together in Las Vegas, where both fighters have seemingly gotten into the shape of their lives.

And, while Saunders’ transformation may have gotten some buzz on the internet, Fury believes that Hearn and Matchroom have been showing favouritism towards Alvarez.

In an Instagram story, Fury said: "I think Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn are absolute w******.

"They're up Canelo Alvarez's ring piece a million miles. Look on the f****** web page, all Canelo, Canelo, Canelo.

"Do you promote Billy Joe or what you little w****** p****?"

Saunders then appeared and said this: "You're a lying b****** Eddie."

There was more from Fury, as the undefeated boxer continued to say how he really feels about Matchroom’s group managing director:

"Frank Warren is worth ten of you Eddie, you little sausage. He knows how to promote fighters, that's why he is a Hall of Fame promoter."

The Gypsy King is predicting his fellow Brit will emerge victorious, and had this to say last week:

"I think Billy Joe gives him a boxing lesson. That’s what I’m here to see and that’s what I think will happen.

"I think everyone raves on about Canelo and how good he is and how he’s such a great guy. But I just think every time Billy Joe steps into the pressure cooker he delivers, much like myself."

Let’s see if Saunders will live up to Fury’s prediction as the Brit takes on Alvarez on May 8 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

