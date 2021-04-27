Adorable photo of seven-year-old NWSL fan goes viral on Twitter

The latest round of NWSL fixtures featured a tight clash between Racing Louisville and North Carolina Courage and the match has lured in a new football fan.

In a heartwarming photo posted by Twitter user @_rallycap, a young supporter is seen lying in front of the television with her eyes glued to the action on the pitch. The little girl in question is just seven years of age and she has gone viral after her father documented the moment he made his daughter a women's football supporter.

After being curious over what her dad was watching on his iPad, the youngster was eager for him to put it on the big screen for her to watch too. She watched the entire match and eagerly explained the passage of play that led to one of the five goals in the match.

NWSL newcomers Racing Louisville hosted reigning champions North Carolina Courage in an end-to-end contest in Kentucky.

Cece Kizer opened up the scoring in the 24th minute, but the visitors hit back less than ten minutes later. The Courage got themselves ahead thanks to Debinha, followed by the second equaliser of the game through Racing's Jorian Baucom.

At 2-2, things were tense at the Lynn Family Stadium. In the 84th minute, the hosts were dealt heartbreak as Julia Ashley converted into her own net to give the Courage all three points.

For a neutral – particularly a seven-year-old newcomer to the sport – it was the perfect game to watch.

