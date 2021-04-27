Mansoor made a huge announcement on Instagram when he revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend.

WWE’s first Saudi Arabian-born Superstar shared the photo and the message “here’s to forever” in honor of his nuptials.

Check out his post below:

Mansoor has battled for his dreams throughout his WWE tenure with a blockbuster 51-Man Battle Royal win at WWE SuperShowdown and an impressive streak of victories on 205 Live.

Now the Scrappy Superstar has realized another dream with his latest announcement.

GIVEMESPORT wishes the happy couple a wonderful future together.

News Now - Sport News